Single Point Partners LLC Sells 86 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Single Point Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,993 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Alpha Omega Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.06.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $147.15 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.19 and a 200-day moving average of $173.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

