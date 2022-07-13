Single Point Partners LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,222 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the first quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the first quarter worth $224,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaos alerts:

Shares of DAC opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.66. Danaos Co. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $107.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $5.25. Danaos had a net margin of 138.14% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 21.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 5.69%.

DAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaos in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Danaos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.