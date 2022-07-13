Single Point Partners LLC Takes $242,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,798 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE opened at $103.76 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.35.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

