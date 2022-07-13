SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives $66.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Forward Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 63,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.95. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 57.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.311 dividend. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 55.08%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.