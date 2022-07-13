SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.77 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $841.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.49.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $462.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.02 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 48.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SMART Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $654,844.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 162.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 181.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 39.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 136.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 121.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

