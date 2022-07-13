SnowGem (XSG) Price Tops $0.0441 on Top Exchanges

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00067359 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 71.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001136 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

