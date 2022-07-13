Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.91

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 303970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €35.00 ($35.00) price target for the company. UBS Group raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.70 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($29.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($32.00) to €34.00 ($34.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €41.20 ($41.20) to €39.90 ($39.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.66.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.39%. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.