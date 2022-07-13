Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.63

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $0.69. Soligenix shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 440,422 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Soligenix stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) by 127.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,262 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Soligenix worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

