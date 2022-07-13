Solrise Finance Price Tops $0.0297 (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Solrise Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $609,958.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solrise Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Solrise Finance has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00099044 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00017508 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00169380 BTC.

Solrise Finance Coin Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 71,558,151 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solrise Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solrise Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

