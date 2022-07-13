Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Up 3.8%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 54,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,967,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

