Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Up 3.8%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 54,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,967,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.