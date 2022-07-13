SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) Short Interest Down 97.9% in June

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOSGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 541,700 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the June 15th total of 26,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SOS by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,130,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 344,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SOS by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 167,272 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its holdings in SOS by 3,593.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 2,254,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,193,466 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in SOS during the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SOS by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 91,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SOS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.76. 13,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,469. SOS has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $174.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $27.35.

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as Information Today and E-commerce Today, as well as 10086 hot-line and promotional center for Guangdong Bank of Development.

