SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Down to $3.50

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.34. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 310 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have commented on SOUN shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41.
SoundHound AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOUN)
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoundHound AI (SOUN)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.