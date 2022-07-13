Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Decreases Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance cut its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,872 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust accounts for about 1.1% of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000.

Shares of NYSE BST traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.62. 2,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,404. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

