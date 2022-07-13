Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $44.13

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.13 and traded as high as $44.72. Southern First Bancshares shares last traded at $44.33, with a volume of 5,595 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $352.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45.

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $26.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 40.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Terry Grayson-Caprio bought 1,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $42,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,799.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFST. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

