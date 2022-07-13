Space Cow Boy (SCB) Price Hits $9.58 on Top Exchanges

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Space Cow Boy has a total market capitalization of $563,262.33 and approximately $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be purchased for $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,501.63 or 1.00001507 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005128 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002792 BTC.

About Space Cow Boy

Space Cow Boy (CRYPTO:SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

