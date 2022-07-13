SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.82

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.82 and last traded at $33.06, with a volume of 12692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

