SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.0% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 58,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 18,088 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,172,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,767,000 after acquiring an additional 393,113 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 433,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,848,000 after acquiring an additional 64,296 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 211,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 23,669 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.05. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

