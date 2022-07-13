SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Shares Acquired by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 211,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,782,000 after acquiring an additional 99,835 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPTM traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.50. 9,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,087. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.87 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.57.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.