SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Acas LLC

Acas LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 180,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 51,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.85. 302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,346. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.38 and a twelve month high of $96.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.13.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

