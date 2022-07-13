SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $46.54

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.54 and last traded at $46.90, with a volume of 68030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.14.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

