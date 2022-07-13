SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Trading Down 1.7%

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.98 and last traded at $47.10. Approximately 27,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 100,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.92.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.49 and its 200-day moving average is $53.29.

Get SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NANR. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 5,885.6% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 278,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,731,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.