Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 780.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $182.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $282.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

