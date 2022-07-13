Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management grew its stake in Sysco by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Sysco by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY stock opened at $85.35 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.00 and a 200-day moving average of $82.35.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.03%.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.22.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

