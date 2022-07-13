Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $21.77 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 2.7% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $21,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $209.26 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $87.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.47 and a 200-day moving average of $217.54.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

