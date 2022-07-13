Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.59 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,474 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 14,566 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 17.6% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Starbucks by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 507,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $46,495,000 after acquiring an additional 237,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $76.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.25. The stock has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

