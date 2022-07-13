Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.28 Million in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 133,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,535,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 89,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $118.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.56. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $132.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.