Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.28 Million in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 133,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,535,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 89,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $118.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.56. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $132.23.
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
