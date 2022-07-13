Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,444 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $73,600,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 466 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 812.0% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas dropped their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $870.70.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $677.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.57 billion, a PE ratio of 94.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $721.33 and its 200 day moving average is $873.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.