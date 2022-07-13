Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $10.97 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 4.3% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $10,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

ESGU traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.66. 8,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,942. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

