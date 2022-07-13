Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Invests $346,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth $36,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $47.81. The company had a trading volume of 51,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $46.54 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.22.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

SHEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.57) to GBX 2,860 ($34.02) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.11) to GBX 2,850 ($33.90) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.34) to GBX 2,779 ($33.05) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.14) to GBX 2,550 ($30.33) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,607.00.

Shell Profile (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.