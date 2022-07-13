Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 570 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,458 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.7% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 146,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,159,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 90,434 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 70,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.61. 236,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,309,820. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.11. The company has a market capitalization of $176.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

