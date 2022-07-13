Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 840 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lowered its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $745,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after buying an additional 133,055 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 295,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the period.

NYSE COLD traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $30.76. 21,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,227. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -733.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

