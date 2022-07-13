Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $115.18. The company had a trading volume of 566,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,758,471. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $108.11 and a 52-week high of $155.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.