Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Trims Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $387,237,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,612,000 after buying an additional 191,618 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,627.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,589,000 after buying an additional 177,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $53,618,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.02 and a 200 day moving average of $256.53. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.41.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

