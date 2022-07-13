SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Update

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a growth of 699.0% from the June 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,144,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SPYR traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 903,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,611. SPYR has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.

Get SPYR alerts:

About SPYR (Get Rating)

SPYR, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company, through its subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc, develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with focus on the smart home market. The company was formerly known as Eat at Joe's, Ltd. and changed its name to SPYR, Inc in March 2015.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPYR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.