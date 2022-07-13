Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY – Get Rating) shares rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBLUY. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Stabilus from €65.00 ($65.00) to €48.00 ($48.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stabilus from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

