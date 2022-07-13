Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $875.00 million-$900.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $873.14 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steelcase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Steelcase stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 341.20%.

In related news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $46,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,346 shares in the company, valued at $231,765.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase in the first quarter valued at about $629,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Steelcase by 51.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Steelcase by 101.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 19,167 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Steelcase by 12.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Steelcase by 160.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

