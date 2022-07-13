Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities downgraded Stella-Jones to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stella-Jones has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

Stella-Jones stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.50. 320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.42. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $37.62.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

