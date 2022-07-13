Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) PT Raised to C$57.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$51.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 71.64% from the stock’s previous close.

SJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their target price on Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut Stella-Jones from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.71.

Shares of TSE:SJ traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$33.21. The stock had a trading volume of 96,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,185. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12. The company has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.85. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$30.54 and a 1 year high of C$46.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.40.

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$568.57 million. Analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 3.7299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

