Stellar Hits Market Capitalization of $2.58 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and approximately $136.61 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stellar has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00101781 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00018099 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00170323 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,671 coins and its circulating supply is 25,096,480,202 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

