Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.19

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.19 and traded as low as $12.01. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 52,057 shares traded.

SCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 51.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, Director Dean D’angelo bought 2,500 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 196,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,241.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 8,834 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $113,605.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 626,581 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,831.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,334 shares of company stock worth $223,515. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 23,924 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 34,078 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

