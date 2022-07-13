Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 17,313 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,031 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,313 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,387 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 378,615 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $36.94. The company had a trading volume of 390,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,752,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.06. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $57.46.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.52.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

