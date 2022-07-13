Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $32,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,780,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.45. 7,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,154. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

