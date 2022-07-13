Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Churchill Downs worth $19,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Churchill Downs by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.57. 950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,605. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.77. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 87.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.33.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

