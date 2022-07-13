Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 3,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,970. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.33 and a 200-day moving average of $133.05. The stock has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

