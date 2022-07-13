Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $8.37 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,981 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 126,102 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $77.10. 81,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,149,937. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day moving average is $86.25. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.