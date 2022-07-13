Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $21,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Summit X LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.54. 15,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.58.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

