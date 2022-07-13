Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 69,819 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,922,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.33. The stock had a trading volume of 24,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,189. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.06 and its 200 day moving average is $185.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $140.33 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.99%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.80.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

