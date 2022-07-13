Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 1.5% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $26,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 5.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 19.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 8.1% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 562,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $16.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $586.60. 6,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,182. The business’s fifty day moving average is $624.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $717.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.73.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

