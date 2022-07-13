Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,138 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,020 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,190. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.59. 24,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,949. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

