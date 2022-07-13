Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 503 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 562.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 32.4% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

PM traded down $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.46. 41,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,858,883. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

